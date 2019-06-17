Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Dividend Darling With Upside Potential

If investors are looking for a solid dividend stock with upside potential, Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) could be one that ticks all the boxes. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 1.11% for the Basic Materials company. Research analysts covering the stock are projecting that it will reach $96.25 within the next year.Individual investors may be going to great lengths to make their hard earned money work for them in the stock market. The stock market can be a scary place for beginners with little to no experience. Studying the ins and outs of the markets can help provide a solid base for the new investor to work with. Many people will jump into the game thinking they are going to easily make large profits in the market. Although this is a possibility, many investors will learn the hard way that sustaining profits over the long-term can be a tough endeavor. Studying all the different company information can take up a lot of time and energy. Some people just don’t have the time they would like to put into stock market study.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s stock was 11.27%. Over the last week of the month, it was 3.25%, 6.05% over the last quarter, and 19.78% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Royal Gold, Inc. stock’s -0.93% off of the high and 18.16% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -3.28% (High), 35.83%, (Low).

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Royal Gold, Inc.’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 1.50. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Basic Materials sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Royal Gold, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 63.45.

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG) is a forward looking ratio based on anticipated earnings growth. PEG is created by dividing P/E by the projected rate of earnings growth. Royal Gold, Inc.’s PEG is 5.29.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 69.45. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

