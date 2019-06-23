Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL): Trader Update on the Shares With Shorts in Focus

Investors are looking at Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s short data, trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 10.12% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 13.15.

They hope that the stock price will fall or that the company will fail and go bankrupt, leading the equity holders to ruin. The short sellers will then buy the stock back at a much lower price and replace the borrowed shares, pocketing the difference.

Shorting a stock can be very risky if the price doesn’t decline like planned and, in fact, increases. It’s important for any investor to understand the dangers and potentially catastrophic financial losses of short selling.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock was 4.10%. Over the last week of the month, it was -0.19%, -6.93% over the last quarter, and 6.46% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Rollins, Inc. stock’s -14.42% off of the high and 5.98% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -14.42% away from the high and 11.35% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.20 on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $40.10 within the next 12-18 months.

