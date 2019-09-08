Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) Awesome Oscillator Trending Higher Past 5 Bars

Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) market momentum is building as the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is showing an uptrend in the name over the past 5 bars. Awesome Oscillator shows the difference in between the 5 SMA and 34 SMA. If to be precise, 5 SMA of midpoints is subtracted from 34 SMA of midpoints which allows to see the market momentum. Awesome Oscillator buy signals are created when the indicator crosses from below 0 to above 0. The oscillator changes from green (upward movement) to red (downward movement) and back to green again. The oscillator was developed by Bill Williams and outlined in his book titled “New Trading Dimensions”.

Investors might be interested in taking a closer look at some additional stock technical levels. After a recent check, Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) has a 14-day ATR of 0.95. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may help traders to determine the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to mention that the ATR was not designed to calculate price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) is sitting at 41.07. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 37.55, the 7-day stands at 41.85, and the 3-day is sitting at 58.19. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -73.71. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -62.08. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

