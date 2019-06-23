Rogers Communication (RCI) A Close Look at the Charts

Rogers Communication (RCI)’s MACD Histogram reading is currently below the zero line, indicating a neutral or negative chart trend for the shares. Shares recently touched 52.44 on a recent bid, moving -0.41 in the most recent session.

Created by Thomas Aspray in 1986, the MACD Histogram is a visual indicator of the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line, which is a default 9 period ema of the MACD line. The histogram is an oscillator that moves above and below the zero line, just as the MACD line does. Keep in mind when using this oscillator, that it takes four mathematical steps from price itself to create the 4th derivative, the histogram: Price => two ema averages => MACD line = Signal line => Histogram. Which means it lags price quite a bit. But like all derivatives of price, it’s much smoother than price itself.

If the MACD is above zero it helps confirm an uptrend; below zero and it helps confirm a downtrend. Zero line and Signal line crossovers are used as trade signals to enter and exit trending trades. Losing trade signals occur when crossovers occur in rapid succession due to choppy price action. Divergence shows when momentum is slowing, but it doesn’t indicate when a reversal will occur (if it occurs). Combing different elements of each strategy makes the indicator more useful, such as taking buy signals following a bullish divergence. Using price and trend analysis will aid in determining which signals to take, such as only taking buy signals when a long-term uptrend is in place.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.

Additionally investors may want to examine some alternative technical indicators when studying a stock. Currently, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Rogers Communication (RCI) is sitting at -30.57. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

The 14-day ADX for Rogers Communication (RCI) is currently sitting at 23.00. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Rogers Communication (RCI) is at 52.56, the 50-day is 51.89, and the 7-day is resting at 52.29. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 49.62, the 7-day sits at 47.08, and the 3-day is resting at 42.51.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Rogers Communication (RCI)’s Williams %R presently stands at -54.92. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Some investment professionals believe that a great way to find, study, and invest in equities without getting completely overwhelmed, is to have a systematic and research driven approach. Of course, the same approach may not work for everybody. One investor may find one way that works for them, and another investor might find something completely different when it comes to portfolio picking. Trading and investing can carry a major emotional component. Even after careful research, being able to pull the trigger on a trade may still involve squashing the fear that comes with the thought of being wrong. Finding continued success in the stock market may entail keeping the portfolio balanced, but also finding the courage to get in when necessary, or get out when needed. Developing this confidence may take a lot of practice and determination.