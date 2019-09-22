Reviewing the Numbers on Shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS): Camarilla Pivot at 18.75

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points on shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS):

Camarilla: 18.75

Classic: 18.75

Classic resistance 1: 20.85

Classic support 1: 17.51

Fibonacci: 18.75

Fibonacci support 1: 17.47412

Fibonacci support 2: 16.68588

Woodie: 18.875

Woodie support 1: 17.76

Woodie resistance 1: 21.1

Investors tracking shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) will note that the stock has seen a change of -0.69478908% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 20.01. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 20.24. The firm currently has a market capitalization of 721197580.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is 1.87911912. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 20.01, we note that the stock has seen a move of 1.98878123 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved 16.68611435. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 12.99435028. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 17.99410029. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of -5.61585654 over that period of time.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 19.655, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 18.26. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 16.0125, and the Lead 2 level is 16.655.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading for Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) which is currently at 1.19378549. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 4.56092613. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 2.45542566.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels:

50 day EMA: 18.23849193

100 day EMA: 17.96762525

200 day EMA: 18.0441135

10 day EMA: 19.6490208

20 day EMA: 19.10233053

30 day EMA: 18.68462167

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.