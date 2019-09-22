Reviewing the Numbers on Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY): Camarilla Pivot at 52.04

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points on shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY):

Camarilla: 52.04

Classic: 52.04

Classic resistance 1: 54.21

Classic support 1: 49.62

Fibonacci: 52.04

Fibonacci support 1: 50.28662

Fibonacci support 2: 49.20338

Woodie: 51.8175

Woodie support 1: 49.175

Woodie resistance 1: 53.765

Investors tracking shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY) will note that the stock has seen a change of 0.81712062% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 51.82. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 58.95. The firm currently has a market capitalization of 7454058174.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is -2.09829118. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 51.82, we note that the stock has seen a move of 0.19308747 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved -8.49938282. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 0.60100814. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 50.44940562. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 20.64636131 over that period of time.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 51.87, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 53.68. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 55.83395, and the Lead 2 level is 54.25.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (:CDAY) which is currently at -0.61074361. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 3.07829778. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 2.71942322.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels:

50 day EMA: 53.19921894

100 day EMA: 52.82881157

200 day EMA: 51.47135792

10 day EMA: 51.89070521

20 day EMA: 52.44891061

30 day EMA: 52.89783238

