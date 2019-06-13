Review of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) Valuation & Technicals as Current Ratio Hits 0.97

Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) presently has a current ratio of 0.97. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Investors are usually trying to take advantage of every possible market scenario. Tracking the market from many different angles can help the investor put together the big stock market picture. Many investors have the tendency to get caught up in all the headlines and news of the day. Sometimes that news will be relevant, but other times it will just be noise. Everyone has an opinion on where the stock market is headed, but nobody knows for sure. Studying the fundamentals and pertinent economic numbers can provide a solid foundation for investors to build from.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.39604. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.17012, the 24 month is 0.76216, and the 36 month is 0.57033. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.94631, the 3 month is 0.86769, and the 1 month is currently 0.73629.

Volatility & Price

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 38.052300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 30.383200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 28.634400.

F Score, ERP5 and Magic Formula

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 9790. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 10636. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Leverage Ratio of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 0.293367. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

The Q.i. Value of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 43.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 41. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) is 54.

Some investors may be bemoaning the stock choices they have made over the last year. Crafting a detailed plan may help with turning things around. The stock market is still running at high levels and investors need to be able to make every trade count. The next couple of weeks may be a great time for investors to review the portfolio and make some adjustments for the last few months of the year. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to stock market investing. Investors who make the proper preparations and put in the extra time may be able to get themselves headed on the right track to realizing profits.

C-Score



Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.