Reversal Time? Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) Schaff Indicator Nearing Key Levels

Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent downtrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 30 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

Once the individual investor has done all the fundamental homework and found a few stocks that they think are poised to be future winners, they may want to figure out when to best get into the market. Many investors will turn towards technical analysis to accomplish this. Technical analysis can help identify entry and exit points by studying price trends and movements over time. Some technical indicators are very complex and others are very simple. One goal of focusing on technical indicators is to help make confusing price information easier to interpret and understand. Many investors will find signals that they like to follow, but focusing on just one indicator may not provide the full picture of what is really going on. Many investors will combine technical indicators to help round out the spectrum. Although technical analysis can be a very useful tool for the investor, it is important to remember that stock prices are inherently unpredictable. Even the most seasoned investors may have to adjust their charts occasionally if trades are not working out as planned.

Checking on some other popular technical levels, Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -89.50. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.68, the 7-day sits at 44.07, and the 3-day is resting at 48.39 for Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 0.43.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) is currently at 18.59. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

