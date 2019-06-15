Reversal Time? Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L) Schaff Indicator Nearing Key Levels

Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

With so many different stock trading strategies to choose from, new investors may become overwhelmed when presented with all the possible options. Some investors will choose to rely on the expertise of professionals, while others will try to have a go at it on their own. Investors who prefer to do their own research and make their own investment decisions are quite common these days. Of course there is no set in stone way to properly trade the stock market. Markets and economic situations are constantly changing. Staying on top of all the latest information and global developments can be challenging. Investors who are able to stay the course and put in the required time might be able to eventually give themselves a leg up in the future.

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Here we will take a look at a few more. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L) is spotted at 85.11. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

When the stock market is doing well, there may be plenty of winners in the portfolio. Figuring out when to sell a winner can be a tricky proposition. Many investors will be quick to take profits while others may want to hold out for further gains. Selling winners too early or holding on to winners too long may have a negative impact on the trading portfolio. Finding that balance between securing profits and holding out to take higher profits in the future can be very helpful for the active investor.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -51.55. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 11.09. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Blue Prism Group Plc (PRSM.L) is 22.16. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 1639.27, the 50-day is 1777.90, and the 7-day is sitting at 1906.14. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may be looking closely at current stock market levels as we move towards the closing stages of the year. Investors might be reviewing current holdings to see if there are any changes that need to be made. Even when things are going good with equities, it may be wise to regularly check the portfolio to make sure that everything is still balanced properly. Being prepared for various market conditions may be a great help to the investor when the winds of change eventually blow in.