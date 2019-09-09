Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Continuing to Trade Below Moving Averages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is -2.58% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -8.62% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -27.65% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -18.15% from its 50-Day High and 10.02% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s RSI is 44.28. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 3.93% and month of 5.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.90 recommendation on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s performance this year to date is -46.00%. The stock has performed 2.55% over the last seven days, -11.05% over the last thirty, and 0.37% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock has been -31.93% and -60.26% for the year.

