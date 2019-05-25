Ret. Gen: Trump‘s Pardons Would Create ‘Discontent‘

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 7:20 am

President Donald Trump would be way out of line if he pardons several U.S. soldiers accused of unauthorized killings in the Middle East, a retired lieutenant general said Monday.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling was on to discuss a weekend report to at least two soldiers — Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher and Army Green Beret Mathew Golsteyn — as soon as Memorial Day.

"We're talking about the violation of the laws of land warfare, the disobedience of legal orders, the ignoring of ethical and professional standards that are upheld by the military," ," Hertling said. "It would create unbelievable discontent within the ranks."

If Trump pardons the men, Hertling said he would be "undercutting the rules and regulations that contribute to good order and discipline in the military."

"And that to me is an anathema and it's immoral because these acts are not the acts of patriots. We train soldiers and military personnel before they go to war — in fact, from the very first day they enter basic training, they're trained on these kinds of rules that contribute to good order and discipline — but they're also trained to ensure that dignified and unified and trustworthy units don't turn into mobs using gang violence."

Gallagher is scheduled to stand trial in the coming weeks on charges of shooting unarmed civilians and killing an enemy captive with a knife while deployed in Iraq.

Golsteyn is accused of killing an unarmed Afghan in 2010.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.