Report: Trump May Be Forced to Release Tax Returns Before 2020

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 2:20 am

The White House could be forced to turn over President Donald Trump’s tax returns in the heat of the 2020 campaign, is reporting.

The website noted federal courts are ruling quickly in the president’s other efforts to block Congress. And should the Supreme Court find the tax case doesn’t present any new legal issues, there’s a decent chance the White House could have to turn over the tax returns before the presidential election, Politico said..

He's gambling," said Michael Stern, a former senior counsel in the House of Representatives' Office of General Counsel. "I don't think anyone would say that it's impossible for there to be a final order for him to produce the tax returns by the middle of next year."

If so, it could focus public attention on what it is in tax returns just as voters get set to go to the polls.

Politico noted House Democrats are set to go to court to enforce a subpoena for the tax records. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has their request saying it “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”