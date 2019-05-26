Report: Stone Mulling Lawsuit Over FBI Surveillance

By Larry Jones / May 26, 2019 at 2:00 am

President Donald Trump ally and GOP operative Roger Stone is mulling a lawsuit against the federal government to determine if he was under FBI surveillance, reported.

A letter from his Stone's lawyer to U.S. Attorney John Durham, Senate Judiciary chair Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and ranking House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., wanted to know if he was part of the FBI's surveillance effort on the Trump campaign, the outlet reported.

"We have strong reason to believe that Mr. Stone was among three advisers to candidate Trump who was under surveillance by the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign," Stone's lawyer Paul Jensen wrote in the Monday letter, The Hill reported.

The lawyer said he based the charges against the FBI on report in 2017.

The report stated the FBI was reviewing intercepted communications between associates of Trump and the Russian government — mentioning Stone, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump adviser Carter Page as targets.

"Having exhausted our administrative remedies we are now contemplating a tort lawsuit as a means to force the government to disclose the facts in this serious matter and to determine if Mr. Stone's 4th amendment rights were violated," Jensen's letter stated, The Hill reported.

Stone is currently awaiting trial on brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, including allegedly making false statements to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing a government investigation.