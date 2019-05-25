Report: Gov. Northam‘s School to Report on Blackface Probe

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 9:00 pm

Results of a Eastern Virginia Medical School investigation into the blackface photo on Gov. Ralph Northam's, D-Va., yearbook page will be revealed Wednesday, according to the .

A team of lawyers conducted an investigation into the controversial photo on the 1984 yearbook page that got Northam into some political difficulty. The results of the probe are going to be announced Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET news conference, according to the report.

The photos showed one man in blackface and another in a Klu Klux Klan robe, and Northam first apologized for the photos before denying knowing whether he was either man in the photos or how the photos found their way onto his page.

Northam did admit to using face paint for a Michael Jackson costume before, however.

The controversy put Gov. Northam on the hotseat, amid myriad calls for his resignation, but he has retained his governorship. Wednesday's investigation revelations stand to impugn or exonerate one of the U.S.'s most controversial governors.