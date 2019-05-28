Report: GOP Abortion Memo Anticipated ‘Gotcha Moments‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 6:00 am

In preparation for pro-choice and media attacks against Republicans and pro-life backers after Alabama's strict anti-abortion legislation, the GOP released a confidential talking points memo via Republican Study Committee's "Messaging the Minority," warning of "gotcha moments" to "divide" Republicans.

, which is labeled "off the record" and "not to be printed or reproduced by/for the media."

The secret talking points were sent by the RSC to counter opposition and media attacks for the strictest abortion law in the United States recently passed by Alabama, a deep red state.

"Unfortunately, the media is attempting to use these new developments to create 'gotcha moments' for Republicans and a divide within our party," the memo read, per the report.

"While some Republicans may disagree with the timing and/or particular legal strategies being implemented with the various state measures, it is critical our members speak with clarity and conviction about the broader issue of the sanctity and inherent value of every human life."

Stressing the pro life belief "every single human life" is sacred and has an "inherent right to life," the memo laid out four bullet points to counter the arguments for allowing exceptions for abortion in the cases of rape and incest:

While rape and incest are "traumatic" and "atrocities," "we should not, however, give a death sentence to the innocent child."

Abortion would be a "second violent act" to a woman victimized by rape or incest.

"We should provide these women with the resources and care they need to heal, not encourage more pain and suffering.

"Every single child should be afforded the opportunity to live, regardless of how they were conceived."

The memo, before admonishing it to not be released to media, finished with a trio of links as "additional resources," including " surrounding Alabama's abortion law."