Rep. Pete King: Trump Serious About Deterring Iran Attacks

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 3:20 am

Moves to send more troops into the Middle East shows President Donald Trump is serious about deterring Iran from launching attacks against U.S. interests or allies, Rep. Pete King said Friday.

"The last thing he wants is war, but on the other hand, he can't allow Iran to think they can get away with attacks against us or our allies," the New York Republican told

"The president is doing the right thing. I think the president in the world we live in today has to have this power."

On Friday, officials reported the Trump administration plans to send a few thousand more troops to U.S. Central Command, which oversees Middle East military operations, reports . The decision was made late Thursday in a meeting between Trump and Pentagon leaders.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff also support the move, said King, as they believe the build-up is not large, but it is significant and "sends a strong signal to Iran."

Meanwhile, Hamas has enacted austerity plans, noted show host Bill Hemmer, and Shia militia groups have been told to uncover new revenue sources. King said that shows sanctions are working.

"Iran is more vulnerable than it had been," said King. "Iran is a state terror nation and to the extent, we can weaken them and they run short on cash or assets it's extremely important and again it strengthens our hand. You combine that with the military deterrents and what the president I think is doing is really reducing the threat of war at the same time reducing the threat from Iran."