Rep. Pete King: Trump, Pelosi in a ‘Short-Term Breakup‘

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 4:00 am

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are in the middle of a "short-term breakup" but now it's time for them to "calm it down a bit," and get back to business, Rep. Pete King said Friday.

"I understand Nancy Pelosi has to satisfy her base," the New York Republican told "She has to say some anti-Trump comments about impeachment but she went too far. You can't call the president of the United States a criminal an hour before you go in to have bipartisan negotiations and talks, so the speaker was wrong in doing that."

Trump walked out of an infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and other Democratic leaders on Wednesday after Pelosi accused him of engaging in a cover-up.

Pelosi "has a left-wing base trying to put her in a direction she doesn't want to go," said King, but she must "control that base without directly insulting and not calling the president of the United States a criminal."

On Thursday, Pelosi, D-Calif., on her cover-up comments and said Trump's family should stage an intervention with him "for the good of the country."

Trump shot back that Pelosi is "crazy" and "a mess" and referred to himself as a "stable genius."

King said he also thinks Trump has gotten "inside Nancy's head," as her attacks have become more personal, but both parties are "tough fighters and know what they're doing."

Meanwhile, if they could calm down their attacks, Trump could sit and negotiate with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and talk about infrastructure, which is more important, said King.

"They've taken their shots," said King. "Declare victory and go on."