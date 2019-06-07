Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR): Tracking the Indicators

The +DI is presently above the -DI on shares of Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR). Traders focusing on these levels may be watching for the stock to be gaining bullish momentum.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) is sitting at 55.75. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -24.61. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) has a current 14-day RSI reading of 71.75, the 7-day is 66.04, and the 3-day is 55.23. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is moving lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 128.46. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 140.44.

