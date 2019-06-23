Red Robin Gourm (RRGB) Loses -5.29% Worth of Value For the Week

Shares of Red Robin Gourm (RRGB) have been trending lower over the past five bars, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they ran -5.29% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -6.59% over the past 4-weeks, 4.05% over the past half year and -40.23% over the past full year.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Red Robin Gourm (RRGB) has a 14-day ATR of 1.75. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Red Robin Gourm (RRGB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -40.14. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 32.44, the 50-day is 30.95, and the 7-day is sitting at 32.10. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Red Robin Gourm (RRGB) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 44.33. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Red Robin Gourm (RRGB) is 24.56. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Investors are constantly searching for quality stocks to help provide a boost to the portfolio. Quality can come in various forms such as a company that is a sales leader in a market that is growing or a company that is a technological leader with a proven record of success. Finding quality stocks at a bargain price is typically on the agenda for most investors. Because the economy and the stock market do not always go hand in hand, it may be important to analyze individual stocks. Some investors may choose to buy when the market is going up and sell when the market is going down. Other investors will opt to do the exact opposite. Whether the investor is going with the trend or against it, it can be important to make sure that the right types of stocks are in the portfolio. Nobody can exactly predict the future, but staying on top of portfolio holdings may help when the necessary decisions need to be made.