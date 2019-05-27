Rabbi brutally assaulted in Buenos Aires

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Rabbi Elyahu Shaman, who is also a cantor at a synagogue in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, was assaulted when he returned from prayer services on Saturday evening. According to a release sent to The Jerusalem Post from Argentina, he was attacked by a street gang.

Shaman was injured on his face and hand during the attack, while the culprits called out racial slurs against Jews. Those who witnessed the violence laughed, according to the release. He went to hospital on his own to get medical attention and filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

This is not the first such assault. Two as they were leaving a Jewish center and synagogue and made antisemitic comments during that attack.

Rabbi Uriel Husni, head of the Mikdash Yosef Jewish Center, also in Palermo, told the Post that the previous attack was staged by a man and a woman against worshipers leaving the center after Friday night services.

