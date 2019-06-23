Quant Signals Under Scrutiny For Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) & Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP)

Here we will take a look at several key ratios for Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV), starting with the Book to Market (BTM) ratio. Value investors seek stocks with high BTMs for their portfolios. The ratio is a comparison of the firm’s net asset value per share to it’s current price. This is helpful in determining how the market values the company compared to it’s actual worth. The Book to Market value of Indivior PLC currently stands at 0.341668.

While it might be very important for investors to know exactly what is going on with their portfolios, it should be noted that short-term market fluctuations have the tendency to be quite volatile. Longer-term investors may not be overly concerned about stock price fluctuations on a day to day basis if they are in a position for the long haul. Shorter-term investors may be keeping a much closer eye on things if they had originally planned to get in or out at certain levels. Of course, staying up on technical and fundamental data may prove to be the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. Many sharp investors may have taken a considerable amount of time crafting a unique strategy. Keeping focused on previously determined risk tolerance and goals may help drown out the day to day noise to keep the longer-term goals clearly in view.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) currently has a value of 0.381776. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) presently has a current ratio of 1.79. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Indivior PLC LSE:INDV is 2.926815. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) is 0.942533. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) is 1.569622. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV)’s ROIC is 0.325974. The ROIC 5 year average is 2.575982 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -0.084016. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) is 0.147123. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) is 0.732043. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) is 54.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Shifting gears, we can see that Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV) has a Q.i. Value of 4.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 142.220200. The 6 month volatility is 193.357500, and the 3 month is spotted at 264.913500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors may be searching for high quality stocks to add to the portfolio. There may be various company characteristics that attract added attention. Many investors will be looking for a company that is a leader in their respective field with strong sales growth. Many investors will also look for companies with a solid management team that have proven track records. Investors that invest in individual stocks are most likely expecting the company to prosper and grow in the future. Expectations are typically that future earnings will be higher, and thus the stock price is expected to rise as well. There is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication, and this is typically true when following the stock market as well. Keeping track of all the information available can be a daunting task. However, putting in those few extra hours on stock homework may prove to be the difference between a winning portfolio and a losing one.

In trying to determine the current valuation of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 0.227295. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

Investors are often trying to figure out the best way to analyze the stock market. When it comes to stock research, investors may use fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Boiling down the two techniques, studying the fundamentals puts the focus on factors that may influence specific stocks, and studying the technicals puts the focus on market behavior analysis. Investors who study the fundamentals are typically trying to understand why stocks and markets move the way they do. Technical analysts are more concerned with spotting trends and trying to measure the characteristics of those trends. Some investors may prefer one method of stock research over another, but many investors may use a combination of both methods to help make sure that all the bases are covered.

Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) presently has a current ratio of 0.95. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 0.044211. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.165232. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 10328. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is -0.016450.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is currently 1.15476. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

Magic Formula

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 4960. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 30.746000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 26.789200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 27.516600.

Yield



After a recent scan, we can see that Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.001963 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.09724. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.