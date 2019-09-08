Quant Signal Review For CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) as Return on Equity Reaches 0.43887

In reviewing some key ratios and quant data for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), we note that the mother of all ratios (Return on Equity) stands at 0.43887 for the firm. ROE reveals what percentage of each investment dollar is returned as a profit. Used in conjunction with a variety of other ratios, this indicator is a very important tool for investors in determining the effectiveness of a company to generate returns for investors.

As company earnings reports continue to roll in, investors will be watching to see which companies hit their numbers for the last reporting period. Investors will also be watching which sectors are reporting the best earnings numbers. A positive overall earnings season could mean that the stock market could keep climbing. Many investors may be cautious with the market trading at current levels. Even though the gloom and doom prognosticators are out in full force, investors have to do the research and decide for themselves which way they believe the market will move in the next couple of months.

Further, we can look at some other ratios and financial indicators in order to get an idea of the company’s valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) presently has a current ratio of 0.39. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is -0.030647.

One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 0.184607. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors might be searching for companies that are presently undervalued. Undervalued stocks may provide a higher chance of realizing big gains. Finding undervalued stocks that are high quality can be the biggest challenge for the investor. Many investors will dig into the numbers and look for companies that have been consistently making lots of money and performing well on the earnings front.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has an M-Score of -2.557174. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 25. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 17.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 2125. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Earnings to Price yield of CNX Midstream Partners LP NYSE:CNXM is 0.17129. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for CNX Midstream Partners LP NYSE:CNXM is 0.123048. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 0.063071.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) for last month was 0.97673. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is 0.79906.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) over the past 52 weeks is 0.693. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.