Quant Ratios & Signals in Focus For Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) as QIV Moves to 46.00000

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) has a Q.i. Value of 46.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) has a Value Composite score of 67. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 60.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 20.703100. The 6 month volatility is 17.873200, and the 3 month is spotted at 17.779900. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) has a current ERP5 Rank of 5694. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.89433. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.05765, the 24 month is 1.33638, and the 36 month is 1.69609. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.06647, the 3 month is 1.01451, and the 1 month is currently 1.01541.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) is 0.152387. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) is 0.704178. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) is 16.479950. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) is 0.743215.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY) is 0.030556.

Gross Margin score

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JKHY). The name currently has a score of 8.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Once the individual investor has done all the fundamental homework and found a few stocks that they think are poised to be future winners, they may want to figure out when to best get into the market. Many investors will turn towards technical analysis to accomplish this. Technical analysis can help identify entry and exit points by studying price trends and movements over time. Some technical indicators are very complex and others are very simple. One goal of focusing on technical indicators is to help make confusing price information easier to interpret and understand. Many investors will find signals that they like to follow, but focusing on just one indicator may not provide the full picture of what is really going on. Many investors will combine technical indicators to help round out the spectrum.