Quant Investors Are Taking a Thorough Look at ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) has an ERP5 rank of 3601. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Successful stock market investing often begins with setting up measureable and viable goals. Investors who set attainable goals and craft a plan to achieve those goals may find themselves in a much better position than the investor who does not. It can be very tempting to jump into the stock market and start investing. When the market is riding high, investors may be quick to act so they do not miss out on the action. Entering the stock market without a plan can lead to future distress when the markets turn downward for an extended period of time. Having a plan for multiple scenarios can help the investor ride out the storm when it comes.

The Q.i. Value of ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) is 39.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) is 0.068170.

The Earnings to Price yield of ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) is 0.045213. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) is 0.052870. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for ICF International, Inc. is 0.039745.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) is 0.039379.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.10790. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.96896, the 24 month is 1.55369, and the 36 month is 1.77110. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.00390, the 3 month is 1.03704, and the 1 month is currently 0.92515.

Returns

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI)’s ROIC is 0.253964. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.503910 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 6.031325. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) has a Price to Book ratio of 2.166332. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 29.807786, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 22.117427. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

ICF International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICFI) presently has a current ratio of 1.66. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

At times, investors may be prone to making impulsive or irrational decisions when it comes to the stock market. Finding a way to leave emotions out of important investing decisions can greatly assist the investor in achieving their goals. Investors who stay committed to a plan may be able to fight off emotional urges when certain situations arise. Investors may find it useful to rebalance the portfolio as opposed to chasing market performance when adjustments need to be made. Making sure the stock portfolio is aligned to suit the goals of the individual investor may play an important role in being able to consistently sustain profits well into the future.

