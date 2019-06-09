QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) Quant Signals & Earnings Performance Check While EBITDA Touches 0.093776

In terms of EBITDA Yield, QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) currently has a value of 0.093776. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

ROIC



The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 0.174942. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 3.137127. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 0.261994.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 4027. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 4302. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Gross Margin

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 30.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) for last month was 0.95458. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 1.07429.

Shareholder Yield, Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber)

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 0.026270. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. is 0.02000. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. is 2.055160. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 13.857656. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for QinetiQ Group plc (LSE:QQ.) is 14.052320. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

