Puxin Ltd (NEW) Moving Averages Under a Watchful Eye

Puxin Ltd (NEW) shares are being monitored by traders as the TEMA is gaining upward momentum, signifying a potential uptrend for the name. The Triple Exponential Moving Average or TEMA, is a technical indicator that was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine in 1994. As Mulloy explains in his original article, “the definition of TEMA1 is not a ‘simple’ triple EMA, but rather a composite of a single, double and triple EMAs, which eliminates the lag when there is a trend.” The indicator can be used for smoothing price data, as well as for smoothing other indicators.

Individual investors have a lot to study when dealing with the stock market. New investors may start out thinking that with enough capital, they can easily start securing substantial gains. While equity market investing can help individuals build wealth, it can also be highly risky. Market education may be an extremely important part of any investor’s game plan. Knowing exactly where the money is invested and why it is invested there, may be a big help when reviewing portfolio performance down the line. Any investor who takes the reins and decides to make their own decisions should realize the importance of a well-rounded stock market education.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might also want to check out the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Puxin Ltd (NEW) is currently sitting at 0.52. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Puxin Ltd (NEW)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -4.35. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Puxin Ltd (NEW) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 161.32. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Puxin Ltd (NEW) is 25.38. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 7.42, the 50-day is 7.98, and the 7-day is sitting at 6.36. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Individual investors have a lot to study when dealing with the stock market. New investors may start out thinking that with enough capital, they can easily start securing substantial gains. While equity market investing can help individuals build wealth, it can also be highly risky. Market education may be an extremely important part of any investor’s game plan. Knowing exactly where the money is invested and why it is invested there, may be a big help when reviewing portfolio performance down the line. Any investor who takes the reins and decides to make their own decisions should realize the importance of a well-rounded stock market education.