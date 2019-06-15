Putting the Technicals Into Perspective For Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V) has popped on trader’s radar as the share momentum has climbed above the Aroon Down key level of 70.

The “Aroon Indicator” is a popular member of the “Oscillator” family of technical indicators. Tushar Chanda developed the Aroon Indicator in 1995 to help traders determine the strength of a trend and whether pricing behavior was favoring a trend or sideways action. Traders use the “Up and Down” indicator lines to judge the strength of a trend, as absolute values signify strength, but simultaneous changes reflect a market that has yet to make up its mind. The Aroon Up trend when it reaches above 70 indicates that the uptrend is gaining momentum. Conversely when the Aroon Down indicator climbs above 70, bearish momentum is building.

Stock market investors may be well aware of how turbulent the investing climate can be. Markets might be surging to new highs leaving the average investor to wonder what will happen next. When everything is going higher in the stock market, it may seem as though every pick is going to be a winner. Conversely, when things are going down, investors may be cursing the day they ever entered the markets. These ups and downs are a normal part of investing in the stock market. Having a well thought out investing plan may help ease the burden of day to day volatility. Many successful investors and traders will preach the wonders of sticking to an outlined plan. It may take some time to actually realize how well the plan is working. If after some time the results continue to be sub-par, then it may be time to devise a different plan.

Traders also may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V) has a 14-day ATR of 0.01. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -60.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -65.76. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (FO.V) is 32.07. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 0.28, the 50-day is 0.27, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.24. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

