Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO) Sees Schaff Cycle Continue to Trend Lower

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent downtrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 30 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Here we will take a look at a few more. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO) is spotted at 0.35. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -14.52. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 85.63. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund ETF (PHE.TO) is 12.00. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 25.18, the 50-day is 24.82, and the 7-day is sitting at 25.08. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

