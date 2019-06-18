Pumping the Brakes? Analysts Take on VICI Properties Inc. (:VICI)

When monitoring analyst ratings, investors can use the average brokerage recommendation score to determine the consensus view on the stock. The ABR is an average of the recommendations offered by research firms on a given equity. The ABR rank is displayed in the range of 1 to 5 where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and a rating of 5 represents a Strong Sell. While tracking shares of VICI Properties Inc. (:VICI), we have noted that the current average broker rating is currently 1.5. Going further, we can see that 9 Wall Street analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy or Buy rating, based on analysts polled by Zacks Research.

A certain stock price rally by itself may not be sufficient evidence when making important investing decisions. To understand whether buying a stock at a higher price is justified by its long-term return potential, it is necessary to keep the finger on the pulse of underlying fundamentals. Following the latest data may help investors make the tough portfolio decisions. Investors may also want to set personal financial goals to help ensure that they are staying on the proper track. Financial professionals may be debating if global economic growth appears to be in a modest uptrend. This may have investors scrambling to study if developing markets are indeed growing with developed markets. This year could end up being the first year in a while where this has happened. The longer the bull market run, the tougher the investing decisions might be for the stock picker.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for VICI Properties Inc. (:VICI) is 0.37. This EPS estimate is using 8 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.37. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of VICI Properties Inc. (:VICI), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $22.86, and the 52-week low is currently $18.02. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $22.73 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed 4.46%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved 21.03%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 0.4%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 1.02%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data. Even with all the evidence, it can be tough to determine if the economy and the markets are preparing for a whole new breakout run. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue. Some professionals are still wondering if the next recession is looming, and if a bear market is right around the corner. Investors commonly strive to locate the highest probability of success. The next goal may be to capitalize on what could become the most interesting part of the record bull market. Investors will most likely be concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, which may offer a better idea as to how successful the strategies will be heading into the second half of the year and beyond.