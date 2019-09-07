Pulling the Curtain Back on TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM)’s 0.24 Current Ratio

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) currently has a current ratio of 0.24. The current ratio, which is also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations and in turn a more healthy balance sheet.

With the stock market still riding high, bear market scenarios may not be at the forefront of the average investor’s mind. There are plenty of professionals out there that are predicting that the markets will be turning south in the near future. There are others who believe that the bulls are still in control, and they will be leading the charge higher over the next few months. Nobody knows for sure which scenario will play out, but being ready for any market situation may turn out to be a portfolio savior in the long-term. Any time the stock market drops sharply or sees sustained losses, investors may start to worry. These declines are usually followed by extreme headlines from financial news outlets. It is important to remember that corrections are a normal part of market cycles. Being able to control panic and pessimism may be a great skill for the investor to use when times get tough. Knowing exactly what stocks are in the portfolio can help make unsettling market conditions bearable for investors. If the hard research has been done and the plan is in motion, there may not be any need to second guess and cause more problems before things turn around and smooth out.



Yield

The Q.i. Value of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 16.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 39. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 38.

Volatility & Price

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 26.769100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 23.043500. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.339800.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.85411. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.76905, the 24 month is 1.20594, and the 36 month is 0.54955. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.93605, the 3 month is 1.00469, and the 1 month is currently 0.96252.

Key Metrics

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 2186. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 2353. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Leverage Ratio of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) is 0.277471. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Investors might be looking at their stock holdings and trying to gauge which ones will break out to new highs. Many investors will keep a close eye on stocks that are trading near popular marks such as the 52-week high. Stocks trading near 52-week lows also tend to garner additional attention. When a stock is flirting with a new 52-week high, investors may have to decide whether to cash in to lock in profits or wait to see if a breakthrough is going to happen. Companies that are teetering near the 52-week low may be worth taking a look at. Studying the fundamentals may show that the stock should be performing better than it is. This might be the time to think about purchasing shares that for whatever reason may have fallen out of favor with investors. Crunching the numbers and doing full analysis of stocks that have been trending down may help lead to some discoveries that could turn out to be highly valuable if and when the momentum shifts to the upside.

C-Score

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPM) currently has a Montier C-score of 5.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.