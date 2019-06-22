Pulling Back the Curtain on Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s 1.146408 Score

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) Score for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 1.146408. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets).

Learning to secure profits from trading the stock market can involve a lot of diligent work and focus. The more experienced a trader becomes, they may be find it easier to follow good trading techniques. Having a plan may be one of the most important aspects for trading the equity market. Without a plan, traders may find themselves in a bind when faced with difficult real world decisions. When these decisions have a direct impact on profits and losses, traders need to be able to make sure that they make the best possible moves in order to avoid disaster.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a Price to Book ratio of 0.793246. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 2.302321, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 4.556103. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a Value Composite score of 3. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 1.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 36.951900. The 6 month volatility is 40.700100, and the 3 month is spotted at 38.938700. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.60859. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.56924, the 24 month is 1.12692, and the 36 month is 20.96429. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.76086, the 3 month is 0.82729, and the 1 month is currently 0.94627.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 10.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 4.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may already be plotting the course for the next few quarters. Many investing decisions may need to be made after the next round of company earnings reports are released. Studying the numbers can help the investor see whether or not the stock’s prospects look good in the near term as well as the longer term. It remains to be seen whether optimism in the stock market will continue into the next year. Investors will closely be monitoring the major economic data reports over the next couple of months. While nobody can be sure which way the momentum will shift, preparing for multiple market scenarios may greatly help the investor if changes start to occur.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 4425. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 0.168388. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Peabody Energy Corporation NYSE:BTU is 0.17224. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

Investors will most likely make plenty of mistakes when dealing with the equity market. Learning from these mistakes is what will propel the individual forward. Those who don’t learn from their mistakes are destined to repeat, and failure might be right around the corner. Every investor strives to spot that uncovered stock before it explodes. However, chasing returns from big winners that have already made their moves may end up leaving the investor befuddled. Even though a stock has been hot, there is no guarantee that it will stay hot. Many investors may get stock tips from friends or colleagues. Of course the tips may be legitimate, but they could just be irrelevant. When it comes to stock picking strategies, investors might be best served to make sure that they have done the actual research themselves. Making trades based on tips or rumors may place the investor in a tough spot for future market success.

