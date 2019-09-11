Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM): A Look into the Aroon Oscillator & Its Trend

Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM)’s Aroon Oscillator is showing an increased downward trend for the shares. Traders should take close watch on current levels and monitor the strength of the trend. As a forecasting tool, many traders value time as much as they value price. The Aroon indicator differs from other price momentum oscillators because it exploits both of these market attributes. Aroon-based indicators do this by measuring price changes relative to time. Developed by Tushar Chande, indicates if a price is trending or is in a trading range. It can also reveal the beginning of a new trend, its strength and can help anticipate changes from trading ranges to trends. AroonDown and the AroonUp indicators are used together and combined are called the Aroon indicator. Time and price favor an uptrend when the indicator is positive and a downtrend when the indicator is negative. A positive or negative threshold can be used to define the strength of the trend. For example, a surge above +50 would reflect a strong upside move, while a plunge below -50 would indicate a strong downside move.

Traders often prefer to focus on stocks that are higher in volatility. Higher volatility brings more opportunity for quick profits, but it can also bring quick losses. Traders will typically try to understand recent stock activity in order to make the most out of the price action. Seeing how a certain stock has traded previously may allow traders to project which way shares will move in the near future. It is highly important for active traders to know the risk involved with trying to capitalize on shorter-term price movements. Adept traders are generally able to focus on the bigger picture and not let one or two bad trades get them down. Developing confidence to trade in the stock market may take substantial time and effort. Defining long term and short term goals to help keep the focus intact may help traders secure profits.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM) has a 14-day ATR of 0.00. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 49.20, the 7-day stands at 51.92, and the 3-day is sitting at 59.91. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM) is noted at 49.52. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of 0.00. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Protext Mobility Inc (TXTM) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -33.82. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Investors may be watching the ebb and flow of the current market environment and be wondering what the next few months have in store. They may be deciding whether now is a good time to sell off some first half winners or hold on for further gains. This can be one of the toughest decisions that an investor has to make. Just because a stock has been steadily heading higher for an extended period of time doesn’t necessarily mean that it will continue to do so. Building the confidence to make the tough portfolio decisions may take some time and a few good trades under the belt. New investors may be prone to get discouraged after a few sour trades in a row. Anyone who wants to succeed in the stock market knows that there is no substitute for research and hard work. Being able to bounce back and learn from mistakes may help the investor stay in the game and get back on the road to healthy profits.