Priming the Pump: What Are Analysts Saying About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.92. This number is based on the 13 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 235.

Analysts often use a number of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold— to describe their recommendations. But the definitions of these terms can differ from company to company. Instead of making assumptions, investors should read the definitions of all ratings used in each analyst report. They should also consider the company’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” groups.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $38.42 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.Investors will be closely tracking the equity market as we charge through the last couple of months of the year. They may be doing a review of the portfolio to see what moves have worked and which ones haven’t. Reviewing specific holdings and past entry and exit points may help the investor develop new ideas to trade on in the future. Staying on top of market happenings and the economic landscape can be a challenge. Investors will be closely following the action over the next quarter to help gauge whether the bulls will stay out front, or if the bears will take the lead.

Most recently Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted quarterly earnings of $0.39 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.35. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $2.11. Shares have moved $3.72 over the past month and more recently, $0.56 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 9 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

7 analysts rate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 53.85% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings of $0.59 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) closed the last session at $34 and sees an average of 713670.69 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $24.75 while the current level stands at 45.81% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 15.33% over the past 12 weeks and 32.24% year to date.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

