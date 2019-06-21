PPO Below Signal on Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM)

Monitoring the signals for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM), we have seen that the Percentage Price Oscillator is currently lower than the signal line. With the PPO indicator below the line, traders may be looking for a possible bearish move.

For the average investor, figuring out how to best approach the stock market can be challenging. Many investors have probably seen at least one of their prized stocks take off in the last year, and they may be wondering which one is next. With the stock market still trading at super high levels, investors may be worried that a major shift will occur in the near future. Looking back over the first part of this year, investors may not have too much to fidget within the portfolio. If the stock market decides to reverse course and take a turn for the worse, investors may start questioning their strategy and become somewhat worried. Drastic shifts in the markets happen from time to time. Investors who are prepared for volatile market environments may be much better suited to weather the storm than those who are not. Crafting a plan that accounts for the regular ups and downs of the market may be a wise choice for the individual investor. This may mean shifting the mindset to be on the lookout for opportunities when they become available. Investors who have done the research and planning might be more secure in their stock choices should turbulent times arise.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM) is sitting at 13.56. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -86.15. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 40.67, the 7-day stands at 39.33, and the 3-day is sitting at 36.92.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM) currently has a 50-day moving average of 0.31, the 200-day is at 1.05, and the 7-day is 0.25. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (ZOM) has a 14-day ATR of 0.04. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

