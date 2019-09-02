Pounding the Pavement on These Stocks Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI), ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP): What Do The Numbers Reveal?

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Navigant Consulting, Inc. NYSE:NCI is 1.646076. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 887.138600. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 11.483379. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

When it comes to the stock market, many traders rely on technical analysis to identify trades. With technical analysis, it is generally believed that stock price movements follow trends. When the trend is determined, the thought is that price movements in the future are more likely to go in the same direction as the trend, and not against it. Another aspect of technical analysis is the idea that history tends to repeat itself especially regarding the movement of the stock’s price. Technical analysts will use chart patterns to help study market moves and identify these trends. Some traders will use highly complex charts while others may only follow a few major indicators.



Volatility/PI



Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 41.463100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 33.664000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 29.559400.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for last month was 1.14040. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 1.17161.

Further, we can see that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.136449 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.19270. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has a Value Composite score of 42. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 31.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has a current MF Rank of 6429. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 0.086562. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). The name currently has a score of 25.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors can employ various techniques in order to study stocks. Two of the most widely used techniques are fundamental and technical analysis. Fundamental analysis includes crunching the numbers for specific companies. This may involve reviewing the cash flow statement, income statement, and balance sheet. In essence, fundamental analysts are trying to figure out the company’s value. Once the value of a company is determined, the investor can then make investment decisions based on the research. Using this method, a stock that is trading underneath the intrinsic value may be considered a good pick. Technical traders typically hold the view that all the data they need to know about a stock can be discovered to using charts.



The Price to Book ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp. NYSE:PUMP is 1.177592. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 2.551861. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 5.247401. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Even extremely solid stocks can sometimes face setbacks. There is no shortage of news regarding publically traded companies, and investors often have the tricky job of deciding what information is worth taking a closer look at. Making trading decisions based on one piece of data may not be the optimal course of action. When there is negative information about a company, investors may be quick to sell without looking deeper into the numbers. On the flip side, investors may be super quick to buy on good news without fully researching the stock.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 0.221978. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a current MF Rank of 485. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.203904 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.24780. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a Value Composite score of 5. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 17.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 59.122400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 77.812600. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 65.176100.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) for last month was 0.58475. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 0.72864.

Investors might be looking high and low for quality stocks that have fallen out of favor with the investing community. There are plenty of stocks that get continuous coverage from the big media outlets, but there are many others that may be hiding behind the scenes. Conducting thorough stock research can help the investor isolate certain stocks that might be ready for a near-term bounce. With the stock market still trading near record levels, investors will be looking for any opportunity to pounce on shares that might have been left behind for whatever reason.

