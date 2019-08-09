Colony Capital (CLNY), which holds real-estate assets, reported second-quarter results that came in below analysts’ expectations on Friday as the company said it’s mulling the sale of its “multi-billion dollar” industrial portfolio. Revenue slowed to $573.4 million from $615.5 million in the same period of 2018, and well below the consensus on Capital IQ, which was for $669.5 million. Core […]
Walt Disney Second-Quarter Results Miss Guidance
The Walt Disney Company (DIS), a media and entertainment conglomerate, reported late on Tuesday second-quarter results that missed the market’s forecast for revenue and earnings, as an increase in total costs and expenses exceeded a jump in group sales. Sales at the Burbank, California-based group surged by 33% to $20.25 billion during the three months that ended June 29, from […]
Qualcomm Fourth Quarter Revenue Guidance Disappoints, Third-Quarter Adjusted Earnings Beat
Qualcomm (QCOM) unveiled revenue guidance which fell short of analysts’ estimates after markets shut on Wednesday as the telecommunications major posted mixed results for its fiscal third quarter with adjusted earnings surpassing Street estimates while adjusted revenue missed forecasts. The San Diego, Calif.-based company, which manufactures semiconductors and provides telecommunications equipment, reported revenue of $9.64 billion in the three months […]
Southwest Extends Timeline for 737 MAX Return to January, End Service to Newark Airport
Southwest Airlines (LUV) on Thursday said it would extended its timeline for its Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jetliners to return to service until at least early January and would consolidate service to one of New York’s three major airports. “Based on the most recent guidance from Boeing, we currently are assuming regulatory approval of MAX return to service during fourth […]
Kroger Reports Year-on-Year Declines in Fiscal First Quarter
Kroger (KR) reported year-on-year declines in its fiscal first-quarter results but the outcome for earnings topped analysts expectations while sales were in line with views, while the grocer’s same-store sales slowed beneath projections. Sales slipped to $37.3 billion from $37.7 billion in the same period of 2018, with the decrease attributed to Kroger’s sale of its convenience-store business. Still, the […]
US Oil Rig Count Posts Second-Straight Decrease
The number of oil rigs operating in the US fell for a second-straight week, holding at the lowest in 16 months as prices for crude head for a weekly decrease as demand projections dimmed. Energy-services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE) said oil rigs in the world’s biggest crude consumer fell by one to 788 through Friday. That’s also down 75 rigs […]
Asian Stock Markets Gain on Beijing Stimulus Plans
Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday, as traders reviewed plans by Beijing to boost spending on infrastructure, and recent “dovish” policy statements by major global central banks. Shanghai posted a 2.58% gain, while Hong Kong and Tokyo also finished in the green, as did other regional exchanges. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 opened lower but rose during trading as investors […]
Powell Says Fed Ready to ‘Act as Appropriate’ to Sustain Growth Amid Trade Developments
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will “act as appropriate” to sustain the US expansion and it’s monitoring the implication of developments around trade negotiations on the economic outlook for the country. Powell said they don’t know “how or when these issues will be resolved” in a speech in Chicago on Tuesday as the Federal Open Market […]
Stocks Post Slight Gains in Listless Session as Oil Prices Tumble Helping Drag Down Energy Sector
Stocks closed slightly higher Thursday in a mostly directionless session while energy shares tumbled amid weakness in oil prices. The biggest losing sector in the S&P 500 was energy, which fell 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures plunged 4% to $56.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%. The Nasdaq […]