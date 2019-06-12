Positive Chaikin Money Flow Spotted in International Greetings Plc (IGR.L)

International Greetings Plc (IGR.L) shares are showing bullish signs as the Chaikin Money Flow or CFI is above the zero line. A positive Chaikin Money Flow indicates that the stock is strong while a negative CMF indicates that the stock is weak. The CMF indicator passing through the zero line (rising above or falling below) may indicate a shift in the overall trend for the equity. The indicator, created by Marc Chaikin, is based on the theory that the strength of the market can be determined by looking at where the price closes compared to its daily range and volume. If the market is strong you will see if closing in the upper half with a high volume. A weak market can be seen if it closes in the lower half of the range on high volume.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of International Greetings Plc (IGR.L), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 65.20, the 7-day is at 74.29, and the 3-day is resting at 85.16. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

When conducting stock analysis, investors have a wide array of various classifications to choose from. Growth stocks generally have the potential to produce above average profit growth and revenues. These types of stocks tend to expand quicker than the economy as a whole. Investors also have the option of adding cyclical stocks to the portfolio. Cyclicals are generally companies whose earnings and sales are highly correlated with that of the overall economy. When the economy is doing well, cyclical stocks may be more in favor. Investors may decide to go in another direction when the economy is dragging. When an economic downturn is underway, investors may choose to select defensive stocks. These types of stocks generally stand up well during down periods based on their insulation from the business cycle. Investors also have the option of purchasing foreign stocks to help add some diversity to the portfolio.

International Greetings Plc (IGR.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 149.61. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of International Greetings Plc (IGR.L) have a 200-day moving average of 569.57. The 50-day is 585.85, and the 7-day is sitting at 597.24. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for International Greetings Plc (IGR.L) is 28.34. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for International Greetings Plc (IGR.L) is noted at -21.67. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

Once the investor has calculated risk and decided on a suitable time horizon, they may be wondering how to best start doing research on particular stocks and the market in general. Working from the top and filtering down, investors may start by studying the overall economy, specific industries, and other markets. Economic trends can have an influence on company earnings, and it is generally beneficial to be aware of what is going on locally and around the globe. Individual investors may decide that they want to start from the bottom and work their way up. This may involve studying specific stocks and looking for ones that are strong, cheap, and solidly performing on the earnings front. Some individuals will combine both methods with the goal of understanding all aspects that could possibly affect the stock market.