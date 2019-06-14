Portola Pharma (PTLA) Share Update with Twiggs Level Reaching Key Pivot Point

Traders will be closely monitoring shares of Portola Pharma (PTLA) as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has ducked below the zero line, indicating possible downward momentum for the name.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals. The signal was created by Colin Twiggs in an effort to improve upon the more well-known Chaikin Money Flow indicator.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 27.07, and the 50-day is 31.92. The 14-day ADX for Portola Pharma (PTLA) is standing at 44.27. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Portola Pharma (PTLA) has a current 14 day Williams %R reading of -90.39. Levels can range from 0 to -100. A Williams %R that falls between -80 to -100 is typically viewed as being in strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% has the ability to be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Portola Pharma (PTLA) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -102.66. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 29.36 and the 7-day rests at 23.02.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

