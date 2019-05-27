Popping the question with ‘Fauda‘

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 10:40 pm

It looked like it might end in gunfire. Instead it ended with an engagement.

Something a little out of the ordinary went down on the set of filming the third season of “Fauda” this week. But it was all in the name of love. According to Ynet, 30-year-old Keri Hassan thought she was on the set of the hit Yes series working as a body double in a scene. With her head covered with a sack, Hassan was dragged out of a car while “Fauda” stars Lior Raz and Doron Ben-David shouted in Arabic, and pushed her down on to a chair.

Suddenly, the mood changed, and “Fauda” co-star and singer Idan Amedi began strumming the guitar as Raz pulled the cover off her head. There, on bended knee in front of her, was her boyfriend Eliya Spinopolos, who works as an assistant cameraman on the show.

In video of the proposal, Hassan appeared shocked when she first spotted Spinopolos, and took a few seconds to understand what was happening around her.

Then, according to Ynet, she said yes.

הצעת הנישואים המרגשת על הסט של פאודה — Ran Boker רן בוקר ()

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content.