Pompeo: White House has a vision for peace

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 9:00 pm

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that “the White House has a vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” which will become public this summer.

“It offers an opportunity although no guarantee, that we hope we can have a brighter future for the Palestinian people,” Pompeo said.

The secretary of state spoke at the Israeli Embassy’s reception to mark the country’s 71st Independence Day. Members of the House and Senate from both parties attended the event, as well as Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carr, foreign diplomats, Jewish community leaders and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who’s now a visiting fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Pompeo went through the administration’s positions regarding Israel, such as recognizing the Golan Heights and moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

“We’ve pushed back against anti-Israel bias in the UN, and we would continue to do so whenever it raises its ugly head,” he said. “We’re unleashing a fight against antisemitism – a growing problem across the world, including, sadly, here in the US.”

