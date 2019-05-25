Police Seek Suspects Who Beat, Robbed Man on Train

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 4:00 am

Chicago police are searching for six suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a man on a CTA Red Line train in late April.

According to a community alert issued on Sunday, authorities have identified six assailants who woke up a sleeping man on a Red Line train at the Harrison station on April 27. The assailants then beat the man and stole items from him.

Five of the alleged thieves are described as Hispanic males, between the ages of 18 and 20. The suspects stand between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot 10, and weigh between 160 and 190 pounds. The suspects have light-to-medium complexion, according to the alert.

The other suspect is described as a male African-American, between the ages of 18 and 20 and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10. He has brown-tipped dreadlocks, according to the report.

Anyone with information on the assault or theft is encouraged to call Area Central Detectives at.

