Plus Directional Indicator Spotted Above Minus Directional Indicator on Shares of Diageo Plc (DEO)

Following a recent market scan, we have spotted the +Directional Indicator is above the -Directional Indicator on shares of Diageo Plc (DEO). Technical traders may be watching the reading to gauge bullish momentum on the stock.

Investing in the stock market can sometimes be a wild ride. Without the proper planning and research, investors may quickly find themselves on the outside looking in. Doing the research and studying the market can be helpful, but creating a trading or investing plan may be the most important part of the process. When the back testing and practice is completed, the real challenge awaits. The practice and preparation can be very helpful for understanding the market, but when real money gets put on the line, it can be a whole different ballgame. The more successful traders and investors are the ones who are able to stay focused and disciplined even throughout turbulent market situations.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Diageo Plc (DEO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -15.88. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Diageo Plc (DEO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 155.06. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 58.77, the 7-day stands at 60.73, and the 3-day is sitting at 70.63. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 150.37, the 50-day is 166.42, and the 7-day is sitting at 169.01. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 14-day ADX for Diageo Plc (DEO) is currently at 17.83. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

As many investors probably already know, there is no one way to select winning stocks. There are plenty of different theories and ideas out there, and it may become overwhelming to look at all of them. Individual investors who manage their own money may have to dedicate an ample amount of time to find a strategy that works for them. Understanding portfolio diversification, personal risk tolerance, and time horizon may be a good place for the investor to start. Because there is no guarantee that past performance will indicate future results, investors may have to be willing to come at the market from a few different angles.