Platinum Asset Management Ltd (PTM.AX) AroonUp Indicator Showing Weakness

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (PTM.AX) shares are showing downward momentum according to the Aroon Down indicator as the reading has climbed above 70. With the strength building, investors might be taking a look at this name in conjuction with some other indicators.

The Aroon Oscillator was developed by Tushar Chande to highlight the start of a new trend and to measure trend strength. Chande first described the indicator in the September 1995 issue of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The Aroon indicator system consists of three lines: Aroon Up, Aroon Down, and the Aroon Oscillator which reflects the difference between the two. “Aroon” is a Sanskrit word meaning “dawn’s early light”.

Chande recommends the following signals:

Aroon Up level above 70 indicates a strong up-trend while Aroon Down above 70 indicates a strong down-trend. Aroon Up below 50 warns that the up-trend is weakening while Aroon Down below 50 signals that the down-trend is weakening. The two moving lower in close proximity indicates consolidation, and no clear trend.

Trying to predict the day to day short-term movements of the stock market can be nearly impossible. Stocks have the tendency to make sudden moves on even the slightest bit of news or for apparently no reason at all. The daily trader may be looking to capitalize on swings or momentum, but the long-term investor may be searching for stability and consistency over a sustained period of time. During trading sessions, stock movements can seem like a popularity contest from time to time. Even after meticulous study, there may be no logical reason for a particular stock move. Riding out the waves of uncertainty may not be easy, but having a full-proof plan for when markets turn bad might be a great help to investors for long-term portfolio health.

Turning to some additional technical indicators, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Platinum Asset Management Ltd (PTM.AX) is standing at 48.45. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Platinum Asset Management Ltd (PTM.AX) is sitting at -1.00. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Platinum Asset Management Ltd (PTM.AX) have a 7-day moving average of 3.83. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 38.99, the 7-day stands at 50.54, and the 3-day is sitting at 74.59.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

The primary goal for some beginner traders might be just trying to survive. Traders that are disciplined with their money management may be able to better ride out the bumps that come with inexperience. Amateur traders tend to put too much at risk which can increase frustration during an extended losing streak. The more capital that is lost, the more difficult it can be to recover. Markets can be cruel, and traders that jump in without proper preparation can get pounded. Taking the time to carefully prepare before putting hard earned money at risk can help when the inevitable sticky situations arise.