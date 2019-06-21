Placing the Money Flow Index Under Scrutiny For Vulcan Minerals Inc (VUL.V)

The Money Flow Indicator for Vulcan Minerals Inc (VUL.V) has touched below 30 and has found a place on investor’s radar as it potentially nears the key 20 mark. The MFI indicator is an oscillator which ranges between fixed values of 0 and 100 and as with most oscillators divergences form a major part of trading with the MFI indicator. Traders look for divergence between the indicator and the price action. If the price trends higher and the MFI trends lower (or vice versa), a reversal may be imminent. Market tops tend to occur when the MFI is above 70 or 80. Market bottoms tend to occur when the MFI is below 20.

Investors should however be wary of trading these levels blindly. As the warning goes, an overbought market can remain overbought for an extended period. Strong trends can present a problem for these classic overbought and oversold levels. The MFI can become overbought, and prices can simply continue higher when the uptrend is strong. Conversely, the MFI can become oversold, and prices can simply continue lower when the downtrend persists. Like the RSI, this indicator is best used in conjunction with another indicator as confirmation.

Some traders may be employing technical analysis to try and conquer the market. There are plenty of various indicators that traders can use. Studying different technical indicators can provide some good insight, but the individual investor may want to start by focusing on a few different popular ones. Deciding which indicators to use may require a significant amount of homework. Trying to track too many signals at first might not be the best idea, and it may even create more confusion. Once the indicators have been chosen, traders may spend a good amount of time back testing strategies before making some trades.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels in addition to the MFI. Vulcan Minerals Inc (VUL.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -116.67. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Vulcan Minerals Inc (VUL.V) is 21.36. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Vulcan Minerals Inc (VUL.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -100.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 40.78, the 7-day sits at 36.40, and the 3-day is resting at 27.49. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.05, the 50-day is 0.04, and the 7-day is resting at 0.03. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Dedicated investors tend to spend a lot of time trying to decipher the correct procedure for beating the stock market. This may involve figuring out a proper strategy, and deciding which stocks to start with when constructing a portfolio. Building a portfolio does not have to be a frantic race. In fact, not rushing into things may end up putting the investor in a good position to succeed. There are times when tough decisions need to be made when dealing with the equity market. Spending enough time to assess all the possibilities before making an investing decision may pay off down the road. As most investors know, there is no magic formula for coming out a winner in the stock market. Acquiring the most possible knowledge about the markets and individual stocks can play a vital role in the long-term success of the individual investor.