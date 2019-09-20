Placing the Money Flow Index Under Scrutiny For Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP)

The Money Flow Indicator for Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP) has touched below 30 and has found a place on investor’s radar as it potentially nears the key 20 mark. The MFI indicator is an oscillator which ranges between fixed values of 0 and 100 and as with most oscillators divergences form a major part of trading with the MFI indicator. Traders look for divergence between the indicator and the price action. If the price trends higher and the MFI trends lower (or vice versa), a reversal may be imminent. Market tops tend to occur when the MFI is above 70 or 80. Market bottoms tend to occur when the MFI is below 20.

Investors should however be wary of trading these levels blindly. As the warning goes, an overbought market can remain overbought for an extended period. Strong trends can present a problem for these classic overbought and oversold levels. The MFI can become overbought, and prices can simply continue higher when the uptrend is strong. Conversely, the MFI can become oversold, and prices can simply continue lower when the downtrend persists. Like the RSI, this indicator is best used in conjunction with another indicator as confirmation.

Investors are constantly on the lookout for that next great stock pick. Finding that particular stock that had been overlooked by the rest of the investing community can bring great satisfaction to the individual investor. Spotting these stocks may take a lot of time and effort, but the rewards may be well worth it. Knowledge is power, and this principle also translates over to the equity market. Investors who are able to dig a little bit deeper may be setting themselves up for much greater success in the long run. These days, investors have access to a wide range of information. Trying to filter out the important information can be a key factor in portfolio strength. Knowing what data to look for and how to trade that information is extremely important. Successful investors are typically able to focus their energy on the right information and then apply it to a trading strategy.



When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels in addition to the MFI. Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -100.74. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP) is 26.20. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -79.22. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 41.56, the 7-day sits at 36.35, and the 3-day is resting at 44.79. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 55.05, the 50-day is 56.72, and the 7-day is resting at 56.70. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

As most investors know, the stock market can be a highly volatile place. Investors often have to figure out a way that they can personally stay on track so they don’t veer of course. Sticking to a well-researched trading strategy may work for some people. Others may jump into the market head first without too much planning and hope to gain profits by learning as they go. The stock market learning curve may be vastly different for individuals depending on their circumstances and backgrounds. What’s good for one person may not be good for another. When the markets are rising steadily and running along smoothly, investors may feel like they can do no wrong when it comes to picking stocks. People who become overconfident in their abilities may be faced with a harsh reality when the market shifts and momentum builds to the downside. Investors who are prepared for any economic situation might be able to much better ride out the storm when the time comes.