Placing the Money Flow Index Under Scrutiny For Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO)

The Money Flow Indicator for Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) has touched below 30 and has found a place on investor’s radar as it potentially nears the key 20 mark. The MFI indicator is an oscillator which ranges between fixed values of 0 and 100 and as with most oscillators divergences form a major part of trading with the MFI indicator. Traders look for divergence between the indicator and the price action. If the price trends higher and the MFI trends lower (or vice versa), a reversal may be imminent. Market tops tend to occur when the MFI is above 70 or 80. Market bottoms tend to occur when the MFI is below 20.

Investors should however be wary of trading these levels blindly. As the warning goes, an overbought market can remain overbought for an extended period. Strong trends can present a problem for these classic overbought and oversold levels. The MFI can become overbought, and prices can simply continue higher when the uptrend is strong. Conversely, the MFI can become oversold, and prices can simply continue lower when the downtrend persists. Like the RSI, this indicator is best used in conjunction with another indicator as confirmation.

Following a pre-defined trading system might be a solid choice for securing profits in the stock market. Defining goals before creating a plan can be a good way to start the trader off on the right path. There are bound to be many ups and downs throughout the trading process. Being able to manage wins and losses may be one of the most important factors to becoming a successful trader. Without a researched plan, traders may realize how quick the losses can pile up. Properly managing risk, position size, entry and exit points, and stops, may come with experience, but it is typically necessary in order to stay above water in the fast paced market environment.

Technical traders may also be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 15.17, the 200-day Moving Average is 12.66, and the 7-day is noted at 14.97. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -93.43. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) is 19.08. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 40.09, the 7-day is at 30.35, and the 3-day is spotted at 30.42 for Ishares S&P/Tsx Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO).

Investors looking to secure stock market profits may be tweaking an existing strategy or looking to devise a brand new one. As the stock market keeps charging higher, investors will have to figure out how they want to play the next few months. Identifying market tops and possible correction levels may be very tricky. With the markets trading at current levels, the situation for the average investor may be widely varied. Some investors will be trading with a shorter-term plan, while others may be focused on a longer-term investment time frame. There are many financial professionals who are predicting a sharp reversal in the stock market, but there are also those who believe that the upswing will keep pushing stocks higher over the coming months. Investors will need to decide for themselves which way they think the momentum is going to swing and prepare accordingly.