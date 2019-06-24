Placing Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s Quant Signals Under the Lens at QIV Reaches 20.00000

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has a Q.i. Value of 20.00000. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield.

As we sail into the second half of the calendar year, investors may be looking to see what has gone right and what has gone wrong so far this year. Making necessary changes to some holdings may help position investors for the next couple of quarters. Being able to cut the riskier losers and take some profits from winners may help solidify the stock portfolio. As we run through the next round of company earnings reports, investors will be keeping a close eye on the data that is reported. Investors may be looking to buy companies that continue to post beats on the earnings front, and cut ties with ones that are not hitting their marks.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has a Value Composite score of 28. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 27.

There are many factors at play when looking to successfully conquer the stock market. New investors have the tendency to become overwhelmed at the prospect of putting their hard earned money to work. If the individual investor decides that they are going to be managing their own money, they may be looking for a proper place to start. Investors might want to start by clearly defining their own goals. Creating realistic and attainable goals can help get the investor walking down the right path. As many experienced investors know, setting goals and staying on track can be a big help for navigating the markets.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.94303. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period.

Equity market investing has a way of provoking strong emotions. When markets become frantic, investors may feel compelled to make decisions that they might not normally make. Having the proper perspective and staying focused can help the individual investor stay committed to the previously created plan. Trying to predict the day to day movements of the stock market can be extremely difficult. Even the top professionals may get thrown for a loop every now and then. Chasing winners and holding onto losers may be a recipe for portfolio disaster over the long run. Investors who are able to stay calm and think logically should be able to better position themselves when markets become stormy.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has a current ERP5 Rank of 2533. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.04246, the 24 month is 1.13959, and the 36 month is 0.94778. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.10287, the 3 month is 1.13408, and the 1 month is currently 1.02294.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 26.301800. The 6 month volatility is 24.172500, and the 3 month is spotted at 25.214400.

Key Ratios

Turning to some key ratios, Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.452463. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) presently has a current ratio of 1.18. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) currently stands at 2.639938. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is currently 1.03904. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is 1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.

