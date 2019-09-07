Piotroski’s Score For Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) Reaches 3

Heading into the next trading session, Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.Investors studying the fundamentals might be conducting in-depth company research before deciding when to purchase a particular stock. The investor checklist may include studying the scope of a company’s competitive industry advantage, examining company management, and trying to get a general feel if the stock is valued properly. Once the decision is made that the company is a good fit for the portfolio, it may be wise to assess whether or not current conditions and price levels indicate proper levels for share purchase. The timing of purchasing a researched stock obviously comes with some level of trepidation. Investors will only know in the future whether they got in at the right price. A stock that looks very attractive today may not be as attractive in the future. Sometimes the investor will just have to trust their research and instinct when purchasing shares.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is -0.109277. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 0.069208. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 0.059819.

Gross Margin

Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.

The Gross profitability for (APT.AX) is 0.193062.

Earnings to Price (Yield), Earnings Yield, Earnings Yield Five Year

The Earnings to Price yield of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is -0.005312. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 0.00322. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 0.000974.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 3726. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (APT.AX) is 4073. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

