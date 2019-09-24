Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA)’s Portfolio Darling or Leech?

Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA) have seen a year over year change of sales growth of 0.14507. The 955199 market value company based out of France is an important player in the Software & Computer Services sector.

While sales growth can be a key driver for a company’s stock performance, there are many other factors to consider as well. Here we’ll take a look at several other notable indicators.

So how has Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 21.950022 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.356747. Pharmagest Interactive SA’s book to market ratio is at 0.131133 while the book to market mean difference is -0.13905. This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued.

In glancing at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F-Score is at 4 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank is at 5948. The Q.I. Value of Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA) currently reads 33 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.710672 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The France based firm is currently valued at 157.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.406244, the Altman Z score of 7.035717, a Montier C-Score of 5 and a Value Composite rank of 67.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA) currently has a debt to equity ratio of 0.37935 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.409118. This ratio gives insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -0.46442. This ratio reveals how easily a firm is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Pharmagest Interactive SA’s ND to MV current stands at -0.020855. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA) are showing an adjusted slope average of the past 125 and 250 days of 1.11461. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). The purpose of this calculation is to provide a longer term average adjusted slope value that levels out large share price movements by using the average. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on a smooth upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 1.300905 for Pharmagest Interactive SA (ENXTPA:PHA). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

