Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) Hover Above Parabolic SAR

Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) will be on trader’s radar at the beginning of the upcoming session as the closing price ticked above the Parabolic SAR indicator (PSAR). The PSAR, Developed by Welles Wilder, is designed to determine the point in time when there emerges a better than average probability of a trend switching directions. This is a common tool used by traders and investors to try to gauge potential reversal of a trend.

The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action. The basic use of the Parabolic SAR is to buy when the dots move below the price bars (signaling an uptrend) and sell/short-sell when the dots move above the price bars (signaling a downtrend).

As we move deeper into the year, investors will be paying attention to which companies are well-positioned for future growth. Even if the current earnings reports are a mixed bag, investors can study which industries look they are taking the top spot. Many active investors may be focusing on which way estimates are trending heading into the company earnings release. Analysts will often make updates to projections shortly before and after the earnings numbers are provided. Many active investors may enjoy the volatility that comes with trading around earnings, but others will choose to let the heavy action pass before deciding which stocks to buy or sell next.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) has a 14-day ATR of 0.17. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -45.45. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) is 29.91. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 76.18. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.AX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 40.08, the 7-day is 51.28, and the 3-day is 69.35. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Doing the proper research can go a long way when preparing to enter the stock market. Professional investors typically make sure that all the necessary research is completed when making crucial decisions. Of course, all the research in the world cannot guarantee success in the markets, but it can help to keep the investor one step ahead of the class. Understanding how the stock market functions can help the investor gain the confidence to start conquering the terrain. Building confidence in investing decisions can play a big part in the future success of the individual’s portfolio.